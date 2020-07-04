All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2713 Vancouver St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2713 Vancouver St
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:37 AM

2713 Vancouver St

2713 Vancouver Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2713 Vancouver Street, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous Cottage like 4BR/2.5BA/2CA Irving home. Spacious living room with fireplace. Fenced in back yard with large shade tree!.

Walking distance to schools. Easy access to 161 and 183. Close to Irving Mall and great restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 Vancouver St have any available units?
2713 Vancouver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 Vancouver St have?
Some of 2713 Vancouver St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 Vancouver St currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Vancouver St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Vancouver St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2713 Vancouver St is pet friendly.
Does 2713 Vancouver St offer parking?
No, 2713 Vancouver St does not offer parking.
Does 2713 Vancouver St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 Vancouver St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Vancouver St have a pool?
No, 2713 Vancouver St does not have a pool.
Does 2713 Vancouver St have accessible units?
No, 2713 Vancouver St does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Vancouver St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Vancouver St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas