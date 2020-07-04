Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2713 Vancouver St
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:37 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2713 Vancouver St
2713 Vancouver Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2713 Vancouver Street, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous Cottage like 4BR/2.5BA/2CA Irving home. Spacious living room with fireplace. Fenced in back yard with large shade tree!.
Walking distance to schools. Easy access to 161 and 183. Close to Irving Mall and great restaurants!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2713 Vancouver St have any available units?
2713 Vancouver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2713 Vancouver St have?
Some of 2713 Vancouver St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2713 Vancouver St currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Vancouver St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Vancouver St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2713 Vancouver St is pet friendly.
Does 2713 Vancouver St offer parking?
No, 2713 Vancouver St does not offer parking.
Does 2713 Vancouver St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 Vancouver St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Vancouver St have a pool?
No, 2713 Vancouver St does not have a pool.
Does 2713 Vancouver St have accessible units?
No, 2713 Vancouver St does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Vancouver St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Vancouver St has units with dishwashers.
