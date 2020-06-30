2702 Game Lake Dr

Amenities
Single-Family Home Available 07/06/19 A beautiful single-family home will be ready for rent at the beginning of July!
The home comes with modern kitchen appliances, washer & dryer, and hardwood floors to make your living arrangement much more enjoyable.
The layout includes an open living area, large closets, a large backyard, and a single car garage, too.
The area is a quiet family neighborhood with the Irving Mall, restaurants, and more just a short drive away.
Easy access to Interstate 30, Highway 12, and other major highways.
This home will not last long so come view it soon!
Viewings available on a per request basis as the property is still occupied.
Applications are available via email.
(RLNE4174130)