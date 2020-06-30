All apartments in Irving
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:00 AM

2702 Game Lake Dr

2702 Game Lake Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Game Lake Ct, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single-Family Home Available 07/06/19 A beautiful single-family home will be ready for rent at the beginning of July!

The home comes with modern kitchen appliances, washer & dryer, and hardwood floors to make your living arrangement much more enjoyable.

The layout includes an open living area, large closets, a large backyard, and a single car garage, too.

The area is a quiet family neighborhood with the Irving Mall, restaurants, and more just a short drive away.

Easy access to Interstate 30, Highway 12, and other major highways.

This home will not last long so come view it soon!

Viewings available on a per request basis as the property is still occupied.

Applications are available via email.

(RLNE4174130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Game Lake Dr have any available units?
2702 Game Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Game Lake Dr have?
Some of 2702 Game Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Game Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Game Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Game Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2702 Game Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2702 Game Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2702 Game Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 2702 Game Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 Game Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Game Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 2702 Game Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2702 Game Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 2702 Game Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Game Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 Game Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.

