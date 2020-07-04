All apartments in Irving
2635 Entrada Blvd
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:41 AM

2635 Entrada Blvd

2635 Entrada Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2635 Entrada Boulevard, Irving, TX 75038
Las Brisas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Irving Texas Condo For Rent - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath - This 2 story condo is well appointed with two large decks, one car garage with extra carport. The living and master, both with fireplaces are generous in size. Kitchen has granite countertops, black appliances with a built-in microwave and dining area. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths upstairs. Laminate flooring throughout and tile in kitchen. Gated community and community pool. Water, Alarm, Hi-speed Internet & Digital Cable service provided. GATE CODE 1676

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE5021685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Entrada Blvd have any available units?
2635 Entrada Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 Entrada Blvd have?
Some of 2635 Entrada Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Entrada Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Entrada Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Entrada Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2635 Entrada Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2635 Entrada Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2635 Entrada Blvd offers parking.
Does 2635 Entrada Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 Entrada Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Entrada Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2635 Entrada Blvd has a pool.
Does 2635 Entrada Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2635 Entrada Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Entrada Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 Entrada Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

