2635 Entrada Blvd

Irving Texas Condo For Rent - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath - This 2 story condo is well appointed with two large decks, one car garage with extra carport. The living and master, both with fireplaces are generous in size. Kitchen has granite countertops, black appliances with a built-in microwave and dining area. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths upstairs. Laminate flooring throughout and tile in kitchen. Gated community and community pool. Water, Alarm, Hi-speed Internet & Digital Cable service provided. GATE CODE 1676



UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:

With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.



This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.



(RLNE5021685)