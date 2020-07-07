All apartments in Irving
2635 Amistad Drive
2635 Amistad Drive

2635 Amistad Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2635 Amistad Dr, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
2019 Neo-Eclectic in Hot Irving Subdivision! - Upgraded materials throughout. Stainless steel appliances, with refrigerator included in lease. Multiple living areas. Tons of windows providing natural light. Vaulted ceiling in large master suite. Appliance room with built-in mud rack. Media room. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Downstairs master suite with other bedrooms upstairs. Large yard with privacy fence and yard care included in rent. Great location, walking distance to University of Dallas! Provides quick access to DFW Intl Airport, HWY 183, Loop 12, and I-35! Tons of exciting new development in this area.

(RLNE5143640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Amistad Drive have any available units?
2635 Amistad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 Amistad Drive have?
Some of 2635 Amistad Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Amistad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Amistad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Amistad Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2635 Amistad Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2635 Amistad Drive offer parking?
No, 2635 Amistad Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2635 Amistad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 Amistad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Amistad Drive have a pool?
No, 2635 Amistad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2635 Amistad Drive have accessible units?
No, 2635 Amistad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Amistad Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 Amistad Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

