Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:49 AM

2625 Trinity Street

2625 Trinity Street · No Longer Available
Location

2625 Trinity Street, Irving, TX 75062
Plymouth Park North

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
mmediate Move in! Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with a two car garage, oversized back yard ready for those relaxing summer evenings! New appliances!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Trinity Street have any available units?
2625 Trinity Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Trinity Street have?
Some of 2625 Trinity Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Trinity Street currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Trinity Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Trinity Street pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Trinity Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2625 Trinity Street offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Trinity Street offers parking.
Does 2625 Trinity Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Trinity Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Trinity Street have a pool?
No, 2625 Trinity Street does not have a pool.
Does 2625 Trinity Street have accessible units?
No, 2625 Trinity Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Trinity Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 Trinity Street has units with dishwashers.

