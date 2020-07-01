All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2549 Champagne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2549 Champagne Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:47 PM

2549 Champagne Drive

2549 Champagne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2549 Champagne Drive, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRIME location in Las Colinas,Luxury townhome,close proximity to highways DFW LUV 161 Bush 114,183,DFW airport & even quite close to Love Field!Love the outdoors? Golf, nature trails & parks nearby,shopping & more! 2 Master Suites w tons of upgrades including, New floors, Granite countertops, gas cooktop,wrought iron staircase spindles,cast stone fireplace mantel,walk-in closets,luxury baths,2 car garage, & a private backyard.Living room has double ceiling that brings natural light & an amazing living experience! Has 2 liv areas.HOA includes front yard watering & mowing,paid by landlord.Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.Newer HVAC.New granite will be installed in bathrooms upstairs with new sinks & faucets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2549 Champagne Drive have any available units?
2549 Champagne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2549 Champagne Drive have?
Some of 2549 Champagne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2549 Champagne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2549 Champagne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2549 Champagne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2549 Champagne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2549 Champagne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2549 Champagne Drive offers parking.
Does 2549 Champagne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2549 Champagne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2549 Champagne Drive have a pool?
No, 2549 Champagne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2549 Champagne Drive have accessible units?
No, 2549 Champagne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2549 Champagne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2549 Champagne Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas