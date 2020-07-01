2549 Champagne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

PRIME location in Las Colinas,Luxury townhome,close proximity to highways DFW LUV 161 Bush 114,183,DFW airport & even quite close to Love Field!Love the outdoors? Golf, nature trails & parks nearby,shopping & more! 2 Master Suites w tons of upgrades including, New floors, Granite countertops, gas cooktop,wrought iron staircase spindles,cast stone fireplace mantel,walk-in closets,luxury baths,2 car garage, & a private backyard.Living room has double ceiling that brings natural light & an amazing living experience! Has 2 liv areas.HOA includes front yard watering & mowing,paid by landlord.Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.Newer HVAC.New granite will be installed in bathrooms upstairs with new sinks & faucets.