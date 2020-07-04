2521 Markland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Irresistible in Irving! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage. Featuring laminate flooring in the living and dining room. Living room has a brick fireplace. Kitchen with newly refinished counters and lots of storage. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet and private bath. 3 additional bedrooms and bath upstairs. 2 bedrooms have laminate flooring and 3rd bedroom is carpet. Utility closet downstairs, oversized garage with storage area, large backyard. Tenant and or agent to verify all information. Deemed reliable but not guaranteed.