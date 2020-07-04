All apartments in Irving
2521 Markland Street

Location

2521 Markland Street, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Irresistible in Irving! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage. Featuring laminate flooring in the living and dining room. Living room has a brick fireplace. Kitchen with newly refinished counters and lots of storage. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet and private bath. 3 additional bedrooms and bath upstairs. 2 bedrooms have laminate flooring and 3rd bedroom is carpet. Utility closet downstairs, oversized garage with storage area, large backyard. Tenant and or agent to verify all information. Deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Markland Street have any available units?
2521 Markland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Markland Street have?
Some of 2521 Markland Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Markland Street currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Markland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Markland Street pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Markland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2521 Markland Street offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Markland Street offers parking.
Does 2521 Markland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Markland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Markland Street have a pool?
No, 2521 Markland Street does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Markland Street have accessible units?
No, 2521 Markland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Markland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Markland Street has units with dishwashers.

