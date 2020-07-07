All apartments in Irving
2508 Yorkshire Street

Location

2508 Yorkshire Street, Irving, TX 75061
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OCCUPIED UNITS. DO NOT LOOK IN WINDOWS.DO NOT ENTER BACK OR SIDE GATE***ASK ABOUT $500 DEPOSIT.*** 2 BDRM,1 BTH,1 CAR DETACHED GAR. $1,000 rent. NEW CARPET.2ND FLOOR UNIT. LARGE LIV. FULL SZ WASH DRY CONN. CLOSE TO DART LINES. MIN TO 183. FENCED AREA AT BACK SHARED BY RESIDENTS. Tenant pay electric. credit, background,crim hist,rental & inc will be checked. pets case by case basis appvd by landlord. app fee $55 each adult 18 & over payable in certified funds only. note:sqft based on bldg's total lease area divided by 4. applicants to verify All listing info prior to submitting app. Owner is licenced RE Broker in State of Tx

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Yorkshire Street have any available units?
2508 Yorkshire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 Yorkshire Street have?
Some of 2508 Yorkshire Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Yorkshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Yorkshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Yorkshire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 Yorkshire Street is pet friendly.
Does 2508 Yorkshire Street offer parking?
No, 2508 Yorkshire Street does not offer parking.
Does 2508 Yorkshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Yorkshire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Yorkshire Street have a pool?
No, 2508 Yorkshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Yorkshire Street have accessible units?
No, 2508 Yorkshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Yorkshire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 Yorkshire Street has units with dishwashers.

