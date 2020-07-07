All apartments in Irving
2508 Yorkshire Street
2508 Yorkshire Street

2508 Yorkshire St · No Longer Available
Location

2508 Yorkshire St, Irving, TX 75061
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*ALL UNITS ARE OCCUPIED. DO NOT LOOK IN WINDOWS** DO NOT ENTER BACK OR SIDE GATE***ASK ABOUT $500 DEPOSIT***2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH & 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE SPACE** 2ND FLOOR UNIT. LARGE LIVING ROOM. FULL SIZED WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS. CLOSE TO DART LINES. MINUTES TO 183. FENCED YD AREA AT BACK SHARED BY RESIDENTS *$200 for water & gas is added to listed rent amt. Total monthly rent pmt is $1250 pd in one rent pmt each mo* credit, background, crim hist, rental & inc will be checked. pets case by case basis & must be approved by landlord. app fee $55 each payable in certified funds only. note: sqft based on bldg's total lease area divided by 4. applicants to verify All listing info prior to submitting an application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

