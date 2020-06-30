2508 Waterford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and elegant home on golf course lot is located in exclusive Hackberry Creek. Walk in and gaze at the vast space in this home. Vaulted and tall ceilings in all rooms of this grand residence. Large windows provide picturesque views of the golf course and backyard. This home features the master bedroom on the 1st floor and two secondary bedrooms upstairs. Loft area overlooks kitchen and main family room. Beautifully landscaped backyard and large deck provide serene space. Gated neighborhood with guard at entry. This home is close to schools, parks, retail and easy drive to DFW Airport. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included!