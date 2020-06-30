All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 20 2019

2508 Waterford Drive

Location

2508 Waterford Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Hackberry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and elegant home on golf course lot is located in exclusive Hackberry Creek. Walk in and gaze at the vast space in this home. Vaulted and tall ceilings in all rooms of this grand residence. Large windows provide picturesque views of the golf course and backyard. This home features the master bedroom on the 1st floor and two secondary bedrooms upstairs. Loft area overlooks kitchen and main family room. Beautifully landscaped backyard and large deck provide serene space. Gated neighborhood with guard at entry. This home is close to schools, parks, retail and easy drive to DFW Airport. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Waterford Drive have any available units?
2508 Waterford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 2508 Waterford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2508 Waterford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2508 Waterford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2508 Waterford Drive offers parking.
Does 2508 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2508 Waterford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Waterford Drive have a pool?
No, 2508 Waterford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 2508 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 Waterford Drive has units with dishwashers.

