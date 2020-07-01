2428 Markland Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions* This cozy brick home is waiting for you!!!! It features attractive upgraded lighting fixtures, ceramic tile flooring, wall to wall bedroom carpet, and a gorgeous kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.