2428 Markland Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2428 Markland Street

2428 Markland Street · No Longer Available
Location

2428 Markland Street, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions* This cozy brick home is waiting for you!!!! It features attractive upgraded lighting fixtures, ceramic tile flooring, wall to wall bedroom carpet, and a gorgeous kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Markland Street have any available units?
2428 Markland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2428 Markland Street have?
Some of 2428 Markland Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 Markland Street currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Markland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Markland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2428 Markland Street is pet friendly.
Does 2428 Markland Street offer parking?
No, 2428 Markland Street does not offer parking.
Does 2428 Markland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 Markland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Markland Street have a pool?
No, 2428 Markland Street does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Markland Street have accessible units?
No, 2428 Markland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Markland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 Markland Street does not have units with dishwashers.

