All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2401 Willow Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2401 Willow Oak Drive
Last updated March 15 2020 at 1:53 AM

2401 Willow Oak Drive

2401 Willow Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2401 Willow Oak Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Come see this beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home that is walking distance from Nimitz highschool. House has over 2100 sq ft and a big backyard is perfect for pet owners and spending time with family and friends. This beautiful property will not last long. This quiet neighborhood is perfect for anyone and everyone. 10-15 minutes from downtown Dallas and DFW airport. Thanks and have a blessed day. Tenant pays all bills and maintenance for the lawn. It is buyers and their agents responsibility to verify all info contained herein including but not limited to condition, room size, amenities, schools, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Willow Oak Drive have any available units?
2401 Willow Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Willow Oak Drive have?
Some of 2401 Willow Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Willow Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Willow Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Willow Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Willow Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Willow Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Willow Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2401 Willow Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Willow Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Willow Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2401 Willow Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Willow Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2401 Willow Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Willow Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Willow Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas