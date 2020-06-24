2401 Willow Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Come see this beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home that is walking distance from Nimitz highschool. House has over 2100 sq ft and a big backyard is perfect for pet owners and spending time with family and friends. This beautiful property will not last long. This quiet neighborhood is perfect for anyone and everyone. 10-15 minutes from downtown Dallas and DFW airport. Thanks and have a blessed day. Tenant pays all bills and maintenance for the lawn. It is buyers and their agents responsibility to verify all info contained herein including but not limited to condition, room size, amenities, schools, etc.