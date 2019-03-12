240 W 4th Street

240 W 4th St, Irving, TX 75060 Irving Heritage District
Come see this beautiful duplex that is in the heart of the historic district in Irving. Home has 3 bedroom 2 bath and comes with appliances. Ready and available today! Rent is $1400 and the deposit is $1400. At this price Home will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
