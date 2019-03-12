All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:21 PM

240 W 4th Street

240 W 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

240 W 4th St, Irving, TX 75060
Irving Heritage District

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful duplex that is in the heart of the historic district in Irving. Home has 3 bedroom 2 bath and comes with appliances. Ready and available today! Rent is $1400 and the deposit is $1400. At this price Home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 W 4th Street have any available units?
240 W 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 240 W 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 W 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 W 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 W 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 240 W 4th Street offer parking?
No, 240 W 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 240 W 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 W 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 W 4th Street have a pool?
No, 240 W 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 W 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 240 W 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 W 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 W 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 W 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 W 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

