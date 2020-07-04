All apartments in Irving
2311 Southlake Court
2311 Southlake Court

2311 Southlake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Southlake Dr, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom - 2.5 bath end unit Townhouse in Gated Lakeside Landings, close to Las Colinas! Private front patio, great back deck with unobstructed canal water views! Superb floor plan with great natural light! A large eating area off kitchen with Corian counter tops and abundant cabinets; bamboo floors in an open family dining area, an oversize fireplace with mantle, vaulted bedroom ceilings, spacious closets, amazing master bathroom! Second bedroom has own separate bathroom! Half bath on main floor! This is an amazing Townhouse and a great place to live! A must to see! Includes 1 covered parking space and 1 open space directly in front of the Townhouse! Refrigerator is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Southlake Court have any available units?
2311 Southlake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 Southlake Court have?
Some of 2311 Southlake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Southlake Court currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Southlake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Southlake Court pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Southlake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2311 Southlake Court offer parking?
Yes, 2311 Southlake Court offers parking.
Does 2311 Southlake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Southlake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Southlake Court have a pool?
No, 2311 Southlake Court does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Southlake Court have accessible units?
No, 2311 Southlake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Southlake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 Southlake Court has units with dishwashers.

