2223 Sierra Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2223 Sierra Drive

2223 Tierra · No Longer Available
Location

2223 Tierra, Irving, TX 75038
Las Brisas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful 3-2-2 in Grapevine is available for move in NOW. Wonderful neighborhood with great proximity to Grapevine Lake, Casey's Clubhouse state of the art playground, Dove Pool & Splash Park, Tennis & Baskebtall Courts. Just remodeled with new interior paint throughout, new flooring in the living room and bedrooms updated to luxury vinyl, new fans and lights throughout, plus new sod in back yard. Please contact us today for a showing!
Application fee of $49 for each applicant 18 years and older. One dog ok 40lbs or less. No aggressive breeds. No cats. $500 pet deposit, half refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

