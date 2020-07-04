2223 Sierra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage pet friendly tennis court

This beautiful 3-2-2 in Grapevine is available for move in NOW. Wonderful neighborhood with great proximity to Grapevine Lake, Casey's Clubhouse state of the art playground, Dove Pool & Splash Park, Tennis & Baskebtall Courts. Just remodeled with new interior paint throughout, new flooring in the living room and bedrooms updated to luxury vinyl, new fans and lights throughout, plus new sod in back yard. Please contact us today for a showing!

Application fee of $49 for each applicant 18 years and older. One dog ok 40lbs or less. No aggressive breeds. No cats. $500 pet deposit, half refundable.