222 Larry Drive

ADORABLE HOME you will have to see to believe! This property has all the latest updates include the kitchen which is GORGEOUS! There is plenty of space for a formal dining as well as a breakfast nook or home office. The backyard is HUGE with lush grass perfect for entertaining or for the kids to play. This property is walk distance from the library as well as a beautiful park with walking and jogging trails. You will have to schedule a showing to see just how perfect this home is for you. Don't miss out on this opportunity, schedule a showing NOW!