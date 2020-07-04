All apartments in Irving
222 Larry Drive
222 Larry Drive

Location

222 Larry Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
ADORABLE HOME you will have to see to believe! This property has all the latest updates include the kitchen which is GORGEOUS! There is plenty of space for a formal dining as well as a breakfast nook or home office. The backyard is HUGE with lush grass perfect for entertaining or for the kids to play. This property is walk distance from the library as well as a beautiful park with walking and jogging trails. You will have to schedule a showing to see just how perfect this home is for you. Don't miss out on this opportunity, schedule a showing NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Larry Drive have any available units?
222 Larry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 222 Larry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
222 Larry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Larry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 222 Larry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 222 Larry Drive offer parking?
No, 222 Larry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 222 Larry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Larry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Larry Drive have a pool?
No, 222 Larry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 222 Larry Drive have accessible units?
No, 222 Larry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Larry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Larry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Larry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Larry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

