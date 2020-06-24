2219 Fairfax Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

UPDATED Irving home!!! 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, tile throughout common areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, open concept, newer kitchen cabinets with granite in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Updated bathrooms with lots of storage throughout! Refrigerator and outdoor grill . HUGE 2nd living room and attached sunroom overlooking a large private backyard with lots of patio space! This property also has a great work shed located in the back yard. This property is Ready for lease give us a call.