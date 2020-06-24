All apartments in Irving
2219 Fairfax Drive
2219 Fairfax Drive

2219 Fairfax Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Fairfax Drive, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
UPDATED Irving home!!! 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, tile throughout common areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, open concept, newer kitchen cabinets with granite in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Updated bathrooms with lots of storage throughout! Refrigerator and outdoor grill . HUGE 2nd living room and attached sunroom overlooking a large private backyard with lots of patio space! This property also has a great work shed located in the back yard. This property is Ready for lease give us a call.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Fairfax Drive have any available units?
2219 Fairfax Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 Fairfax Drive have?
Some of 2219 Fairfax Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Fairfax Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Fairfax Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Fairfax Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2219 Fairfax Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2219 Fairfax Drive offer parking?
No, 2219 Fairfax Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2219 Fairfax Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Fairfax Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Fairfax Drive have a pool?
No, 2219 Fairfax Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Fairfax Drive have accessible units?
No, 2219 Fairfax Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Fairfax Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 Fairfax Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

