2207 Cartwright Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Beautiful house, nicely updated and close to restaurants, hospitals and entertainment venues. The property is located on a tree lined street interior lot. The floor plan features spacious bedrooms, a large kitchen and eat in area. In addition, the property features the original hardwood floors, nice back deck with a very large backyard with plenty of room to play. Quick access to HWY 183. .



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.