2207 Cartwright Street
2207 Cartwright Street

2207 Cartwright Street
Location

2207 Cartwright Street, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful house, nicely updated and close to restaurants, hospitals and entertainment venues. The property is located on a tree lined street interior lot. The floor plan features spacious bedrooms, a large kitchen and eat in area. In addition, the property features the original hardwood floors, nice back deck with a very large backyard with plenty of room to play. Quick access to HWY 183. .

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Cartwright Street have any available units?
2207 Cartwright Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Cartwright Street have?
Some of 2207 Cartwright Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Cartwright Street currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Cartwright Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Cartwright Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Cartwright Street is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Cartwright Street offer parking?
No, 2207 Cartwright Street does not offer parking.
Does 2207 Cartwright Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Cartwright Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Cartwright Street have a pool?
No, 2207 Cartwright Street does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Cartwright Street have accessible units?
No, 2207 Cartwright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Cartwright Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 Cartwright Street does not have units with dishwashers.

