Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Cozy -



***PICTURES COMING SOON***



Beautiful little home Recently updated throughout with granite countertops, shaker style cabinets, beautiful hardwood floors and new tile in kitchen and bath.



Natural gas is used for heating the home, water and cooking. The dryer is electric.



This home has a one car attached garage with access through the mud room.



(RLNE4725350)