All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2131 Onetta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2131 Onetta Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:59 AM

2131 Onetta Drive

2131 Onetta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2131 Onetta Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Garden Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home with large fenced in back yard. Lots of extra features.
Recently updated with hardwood vinyl flooring throughout and new carpet in each bedroom.
This home features an open concept kitchen equipped with all appliances. Large laundry mud room with full size washer dryer connections. It is a MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 Onetta Drive have any available units?
2131 Onetta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 Onetta Drive have?
Some of 2131 Onetta Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 Onetta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Onetta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Onetta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2131 Onetta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2131 Onetta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2131 Onetta Drive offers parking.
Does 2131 Onetta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 Onetta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Onetta Drive have a pool?
No, 2131 Onetta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2131 Onetta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2131 Onetta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 Onetta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 Onetta Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas