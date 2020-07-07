2131 Onetta Drive

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home with large fenced in back yard. Lots of extra features. Recently updated with hardwood vinyl flooring throughout and new carpet in each bedroom. This home features an open concept kitchen equipped with all appliances. Large laundry mud room with full size washer dryer connections. It is a MUST SEE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
