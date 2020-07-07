2131 Onetta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home with large fenced in back yard. Lots of extra features.

Recently updated with hardwood vinyl flooring throughout and new carpet in each bedroom.

This home features an open concept kitchen equipped with all appliances. Large laundry mud room with full size washer dryer connections. It is a MUST SEE