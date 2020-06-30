211 Skystone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Vacant April 15. Arrange Zoom or Whatsapp viewing. Cart path to the Four Seasons resort! Two year old better than new home with small yard. HUGE Master closet! Upgraded, top of the line quartz, upgraded carpet, tile and hand-scraped REAL hardwood floors. Downstairs study, gourmet kitchen with large island, with not only a chef's favorite gas cooktop, but an upgraded Vent-a-hood. Kitchen is open to dining and family room, powder room down; master bedroom has a shower you might see in magazines along with a private outdoor balcony for privacy and a glass of wine in the evening. The two bedrooms upstairs share a bath, have large walk-in closets. Four Seasons membership not included but negotiable. Resort Lifestyle