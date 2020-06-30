All apartments in Irving
211 Skystone Drive
211 Skystone Drive

211 Skystone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

211 Skystone Drive, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Vacant April 15. Arrange Zoom or Whatsapp viewing. Cart path to the Four Seasons resort! Two year old better than new home with small yard. HUGE Master closet! Upgraded, top of the line quartz, upgraded carpet, tile and hand-scraped REAL hardwood floors. Downstairs study, gourmet kitchen with large island, with not only a chef's favorite gas cooktop, but an upgraded Vent-a-hood. Kitchen is open to dining and family room, powder room down; master bedroom has a shower you might see in magazines along with a private outdoor balcony for privacy and a glass of wine in the evening. The two bedrooms upstairs share a bath, have large walk-in closets. Four Seasons membership not included but negotiable. Resort Lifestyle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Skystone Drive have any available units?
211 Skystone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Skystone Drive have?
Some of 211 Skystone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Skystone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 Skystone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Skystone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 211 Skystone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 211 Skystone Drive offer parking?
No, 211 Skystone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 211 Skystone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Skystone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Skystone Drive have a pool?
No, 211 Skystone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 211 Skystone Drive have accessible units?
No, 211 Skystone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Skystone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Skystone Drive has units with dishwashers.

