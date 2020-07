Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave refrigerator

Come see this nice home that is in a great quite neighborhood. With 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and 2 car garages there is plenty of space. Huge backyard is an added plus for family and friends gatherings or pet lovers! House has new paint, new flooring, new roof and more. This house is perfect for everyone and anyone and at this price wont last long. Come see it today and make this home yours today!