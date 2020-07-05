2064 Remington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Exquisite, K.Hovnanian home with contemporary finishes. Open floor plan welcoming entry and extensive hardwood flooring in prestigious Villas at Mustang Park available for immediate occupancy! Beautiful entryway with soaring ceilings w rod iron staircase leads to a large living area with fireplace, chef-inspired kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops and stunning island complemented by the counter tile backsplash. Guest bedroom with full bath on the first floor along with your study. Owner's suite with separate tub, shower& spacious closet. All bedrooms with walk-in closets. Expansive laundry room. Two bedrooms upstairs each with full private bathroom. Huge Gameroom for a family fun time.