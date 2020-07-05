All apartments in Irving
Location

2064 Remington Dr, Irving, TX 75063
DFW Freeport

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Exquisite, K.Hovnanian home with contemporary finishes. Open floor plan welcoming entry and extensive hardwood flooring in prestigious Villas at Mustang Park available for immediate occupancy! Beautiful entryway with soaring ceilings w rod iron staircase leads to a large living area with fireplace, chef-inspired kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops and stunning island complemented by the counter tile backsplash. Guest bedroom with full bath on the first floor along with your study. Owner's suite with separate tub, shower& spacious closet. All bedrooms with walk-in closets. Expansive laundry room. Two bedrooms upstairs each with full private bathroom. Huge Gameroom for a family fun time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2064 Remington Drive have any available units?
2064 Remington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2064 Remington Drive have?
Some of 2064 Remington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2064 Remington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2064 Remington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2064 Remington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2064 Remington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2064 Remington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2064 Remington Drive offers parking.
Does 2064 Remington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2064 Remington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2064 Remington Drive have a pool?
No, 2064 Remington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2064 Remington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2064 Remington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2064 Remington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2064 Remington Drive has units with dishwashers.

