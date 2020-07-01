All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 205 Cimarron Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
205 Cimarron Trail
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:39 AM

205 Cimarron Trail

205 Cimarron Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

205 Cimarron Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage townhouse-condominium, with downstairs patio and upstairs deck. The garage is
completely finished with surround sound LED lights and the garage is also climate-controlled. The subdivision has a pool and BBQ
area with external bathrooms. The unit comes equipped with vaulted ceilings throughout and security cameras in every room. HOA
includes free water, free cable including 5 HBO channels, free insurance on exterior property, free lawn maintenance, free pool
maintenance, & free garden care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Cimarron Trail have any available units?
205 Cimarron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Cimarron Trail have?
Some of 205 Cimarron Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Cimarron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
205 Cimarron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Cimarron Trail pet-friendly?
No, 205 Cimarron Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 205 Cimarron Trail offer parking?
Yes, 205 Cimarron Trail offers parking.
Does 205 Cimarron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Cimarron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Cimarron Trail have a pool?
Yes, 205 Cimarron Trail has a pool.
Does 205 Cimarron Trail have accessible units?
No, 205 Cimarron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Cimarron Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Cimarron Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas