205 Cimarron Trail

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage townhouse-condominium, with downstairs patio and upstairs deck. The garage is
completely finished with surround sound LED lights and the garage is also climate-controlled. The subdivision has a pool and BBQ
area with external bathrooms. The unit comes equipped with vaulted ceilings throughout and security cameras in every room. HOA
includes free water, free cable including 5 HBO channels, free insurance on exterior property, free lawn maintenance, free pool
maintenance, & free garden care.