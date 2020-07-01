205 Cimarron Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage townhouse-condominium, with downstairs patio and upstairs deck. The garage is

completely finished with surround sound LED lights and the garage is also climate-controlled. The subdivision has a pool and BBQ

area with external bathrooms. The unit comes equipped with vaulted ceilings throughout and security cameras in every room. HOA

includes free water, free cable including 5 HBO channels, free insurance on exterior property, free lawn maintenance, free pool

maintenance, & free garden care.