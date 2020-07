Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Home for lease in Irving. Garage has been converted into additional living area. All appliances included. Spacious master bedroom with lots of closet space. Jetted tub in master bathroom. HOA dues are paid by owner and they cover water, sewer, trash and cable.Applications must be completed & paid online through our website. If status is Active, it is still available. Renter's insurance required during the term of the lease. Home is not eligible for housing vouchers.