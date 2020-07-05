1919 Loma Linda Drive

Amenities

GORGEOUS townhome in quiet Emerald Valley! This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout living, dining and kitchen with decorative lighting and soaring ceilings. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinets. Spacious master bedroom with tons of natural light and features master bathroom with oversized shower, dual vanities and a HUGE walk-in closet! Upstairs features large game room with an open loft or study. Two spacious secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets and a secondary bathroom. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to stay. Home is located just minutes from DFW Airport, shopping and dining! This home is a MUST SEE and will not last long!