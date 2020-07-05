All apartments in Irving
1919 Loma Linda Drive

1919 Loma Linda Drive
Location

1919 Loma Linda Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
GORGEOUS townhome in quiet Emerald Valley! This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout living, dining and kitchen with decorative lighting and soaring ceilings. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinets. Spacious master bedroom with tons of natural light and features master bathroom with oversized shower, dual vanities and a HUGE walk-in closet! Upstairs features large game room with an open loft or study. Two spacious secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets and a secondary bathroom. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to stay. Home is located just minutes from DFW Airport, shopping and dining! This home is a MUST SEE and will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Loma Linda Drive have any available units?
1919 Loma Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 Loma Linda Drive have?
Some of 1919 Loma Linda Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 Loma Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Loma Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Loma Linda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1919 Loma Linda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1919 Loma Linda Drive offer parking?
No, 1919 Loma Linda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1919 Loma Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 Loma Linda Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Loma Linda Drive have a pool?
No, 1919 Loma Linda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1919 Loma Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 1919 Loma Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Loma Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 Loma Linda Drive has units with dishwashers.

