Irving, TX
1816 Northern Oak Circle
1816 Northern Oak Circle

1816 Northern Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1816 Northern Oak Circle, Irving, TX 75063
Hackberry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Luxury plus in this fully Furnished, Gated and Guarded Hackberry Creek Home! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths packed with features and upgrades! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire home! Large eat in kitchen with bar, granite and stainless appliances! Living room overlooks the backyard! HUGE master with separate sitting area! Master bath has jetted tub, and dual sinks and plentiful closets! 3 car garage with work bench and extra storage! The huge backyard is resort style with heated pool, covered porch, outdoor kitchen, beautiful trees and landscaping! Electric gated driveway entrance! This home has everything you will enjoy, including walking distance to parks and a great family friendly community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Northern Oak Circle have any available units?
1816 Northern Oak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 Northern Oak Circle have?
Some of 1816 Northern Oak Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Northern Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Northern Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Northern Oak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1816 Northern Oak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1816 Northern Oak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Northern Oak Circle offers parking.
Does 1816 Northern Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Northern Oak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Northern Oak Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1816 Northern Oak Circle has a pool.
Does 1816 Northern Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 1816 Northern Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Northern Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 Northern Oak Circle has units with dishwashers.

