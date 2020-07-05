1816 Northern Oak Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Luxury plus in this fully Furnished, Gated and Guarded Hackberry Creek Home! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths packed with features and upgrades! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire home! Large eat in kitchen with bar, granite and stainless appliances! Living room overlooks the backyard! HUGE master with separate sitting area! Master bath has jetted tub, and dual sinks and plentiful closets! 3 car garage with work bench and extra storage! The huge backyard is resort style with heated pool, covered porch, outdoor kitchen, beautiful trees and landscaping! Electric gated driveway entrance! This home has everything you will enjoy, including walking distance to parks and a great family friendly community!