1809 E Grauwyler Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool

This condo is very clean with a cozy feeling. Offers a open floor plan. Flooring is tile and laminate, no carpet. First floor offers large open living room which flows into the dining room and kitchen. All appliances are included, Electric stove, Refrigerator, built in microwave, and dishwasher. First floor has a half bath, coat closet and stackable washer and dryer. Storage underneath the stairs. Second floor offers 2 decent size bedrooms with walk in closets for each bedroom and a full bathroom down the hall. Move in ready. This is an end unit condo. Concrete Patio with two covered carports assigned to the condo. This is a must see it won't last. Room sizes are approximate and should be verified.