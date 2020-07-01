All apartments in Irving
1809 E Grauwyler Road

1809 East Grauwyler Road · No Longer Available
Location

1809 East Grauwyler Road, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
This condo is very clean with a cozy feeling. Offers a open floor plan. Flooring is tile and laminate, no carpet. First floor offers large open living room which flows into the dining room and kitchen. All appliances are included, Electric stove, Refrigerator, built in microwave, and dishwasher. First floor has a half bath, coat closet and stackable washer and dryer. Storage underneath the stairs. Second floor offers 2 decent size bedrooms with walk in closets for each bedroom and a full bathroom down the hall. Move in ready. This is an end unit condo. Concrete Patio with two covered carports assigned to the condo. This is a must see it won't last. Room sizes are approximate and should be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 E Grauwyler Road have any available units?
1809 E Grauwyler Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 E Grauwyler Road have?
Some of 1809 E Grauwyler Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 E Grauwyler Road currently offering any rent specials?
1809 E Grauwyler Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 E Grauwyler Road pet-friendly?
No, 1809 E Grauwyler Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1809 E Grauwyler Road offer parking?
Yes, 1809 E Grauwyler Road offers parking.
Does 1809 E Grauwyler Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 E Grauwyler Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 E Grauwyler Road have a pool?
Yes, 1809 E Grauwyler Road has a pool.
Does 1809 E Grauwyler Road have accessible units?
No, 1809 E Grauwyler Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 E Grauwyler Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 E Grauwyler Road has units with dishwashers.

