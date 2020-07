Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Very spacious, entertainment home, located within sought after gated community of Cottonwood Valley in the heart of the DFW. 5 Bedrooms, 5.1 baths, 3 living areas with a third-floor Hideaway & full bath, large wet bar with seating on 3 or 4 sides. Home is surrounded by multi-million dollar properties. Just minutes to The Four Seasons Resort and Club, DFW Airport and Las Colinas business district.