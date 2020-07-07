Ready to move in March 1st 2020 Townhouse newly built in 2019 entire first floor is tile and second floor is carpet. One bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms are on the first floor three more bedrooms and 2 bathroom are second floor. If you interested the house please schedule a tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1719 Leann Ln have any available units?
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
What amenities does 1719 Leann Ln have?
Some of 1719 Leann Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Leann Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Leann Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.