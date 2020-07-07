All apartments in Irving
1719 Leann Ln
1719 Leann Ln

Location

1719 Leann Ln, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in March 1st 2020
Townhouse newly built in 2019 entire first floor is tile and second floor is carpet. One bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms are on the first floor three more bedrooms and 2 bathroom are second floor.
If you interested the house please schedule a tour.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

