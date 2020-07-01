All apartments in Irving
Last updated August 25 2019 at 2:53 AM

1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S

1709 Cottonwood Valley Cir S · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Cottonwood Valley Cir S, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
NEW PRICE!! Spectacular Mediterranean home with 4 car garage located on the 16th hole of Cottonwood Valley across the from the Four Seasons Resort and Club in Las Colinas. Built in 2006 in an exclusive gated community, pavestone driveway, clay tile roof, three fountains and zoysia grass in the front yard. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel Viking appliances including 6 burner gas cooktop that will be especially appreciated by the chef in the house and oversized refrigerator and freezer. Make sure to check out large room on 3rd floor with Big views! Second floor includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, huge media room with bar, exercise room, hidden office. Jacuzzi off master bath and CONTROL4 system stays with home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S have any available units?
1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S have?
Some of 1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S offers parking.
Does 1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S have a pool?
No, 1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S have accessible units?
No, 1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S has units with dishwashers.

