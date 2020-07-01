1709 Cottonwood Valley Circle S

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage media room

NEW PRICE!! Spectacular Mediterranean home with 4 car garage located on the 16th hole of Cottonwood Valley across the from the Four Seasons Resort and Club in Las Colinas. Built in 2006 in an exclusive gated community, pavestone driveway, clay tile roof, three fountains and zoysia grass in the front yard. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel Viking appliances including 6 burner gas cooktop that will be especially appreciated by the chef in the house and oversized refrigerator and freezer. Make sure to check out large room on 3rd floor with Big views! Second floor includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, huge media room with bar, exercise room, hidden office. Jacuzzi off master bath and CONTROL4 system stays with home