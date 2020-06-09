All apartments in Irving
1605 Brentwood Drive
Last updated March 25 2019 at 9:52 PM

1605 Brentwood Drive

1605 Brentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Brentwood Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Beverly Oaks Condominiums

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
This well cared for condo sits in the Beverly Oaks Addition. It has recently had updates with all new flooring, paint, and lighting. There is a cover patio area with a fenced in back yard area. Tenant responsible for back yard. HOA takes care of front landscaping. There is a 2 car garage with auto openers. Wood burning fireplace. One bedroom located downstairs and one bedroom upstairs.

$300 OFF 1st Month rent with 18 month lease!!! Please follow the RENTLY.com ad to view the home.

AFTER VIEWING THE HOME -Please follow the www.frontlineproperty.com website for all application instructions. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE DONE ONLINE ON WEBSITE!

https://frontlineproperty.com/apply-online/

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Brentwood Drive have any available units?
1605 Brentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1605 Brentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Brentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Brentwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Brentwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1605 Brentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Brentwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1605 Brentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Brentwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Brentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1605 Brentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Brentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Brentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Brentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Brentwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Brentwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Brentwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

