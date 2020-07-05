All apartments in Irving
1550 Biltmore Lane
Last updated May 24 2020 at 2:15 AM

1550 Biltmore Lane

1550 Biltmore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1550 Biltmore Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous Las Colinas location with easy access to freeways, DFW Airport, shopping and exemplary schools. This tri-level town home has granite counters, hard wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, large eat in kitchen, four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms. Private entrance on lower level, community pool, and large green belts.
Third Level has a separate bedroom, bathroom and living area that can be ideal for In Laws or teens retreat!
WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR and Wine Cooler INCLUDED!
Tenants and their agents to verify all information provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Biltmore Lane have any available units?
1550 Biltmore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 Biltmore Lane have?
Some of 1550 Biltmore Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 Biltmore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Biltmore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Biltmore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1550 Biltmore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1550 Biltmore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1550 Biltmore Lane offers parking.
Does 1550 Biltmore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 Biltmore Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Biltmore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1550 Biltmore Lane has a pool.
Does 1550 Biltmore Lane have accessible units?
No, 1550 Biltmore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Biltmore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 Biltmore Lane has units with dishwashers.

