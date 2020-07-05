1550 Biltmore Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous Las Colinas location with easy access to freeways, DFW Airport, shopping and exemplary schools. This tri-level town home has granite counters, hard wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, large eat in kitchen, four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms. Private entrance on lower level, community pool, and large green belts.

Third Level has a separate bedroom, bathroom and living area that can be ideal for In Laws or teens retreat!

WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR and Wine Cooler INCLUDED!

Tenants and their agents to verify all information provided.