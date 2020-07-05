1471 Chase Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Executive townhome located in the sought after Hunters Ridge community. First floor open area is perfect

for that second living area, media, game room, or amazing home office. Second floor features open concept living with hardwood floors & ceramic tile in the kitchen & breakfast area. Access to the private balcony overlooking the green belt. Kitchen has generous storage & counter space. Dining area is oversized with a window seat. Third floor master en suite features dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower & walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms. Community pool; close to DFW, dining, & shopping. Use TREC Application; $50 per adult over 18.