Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1471 Chase Lane
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:05 AM

1471 Chase Lane

1471 Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1471 Chase Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Executive townhome located in the sought after Hunters Ridge community. First floor open area is perfect
for that second living area, media, game room, or amazing home office. Second floor features open concept living with hardwood floors & ceramic tile in the kitchen & breakfast area. Access to the private balcony overlooking the green belt. Kitchen has generous storage & counter space. Dining area is oversized with a window seat. Third floor master en suite features dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower & walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms. Community pool; close to DFW, dining, & shopping. Use TREC Application; $50 per adult over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1471 Chase Lane have any available units?
1471 Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1471 Chase Lane have?
Some of 1471 Chase Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1471 Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1471 Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1471 Chase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1471 Chase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1471 Chase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1471 Chase Lane offers parking.
Does 1471 Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1471 Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1471 Chase Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1471 Chase Lane has a pool.
Does 1471 Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 1471 Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1471 Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1471 Chase Lane has units with dishwashers.

