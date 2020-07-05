All apartments in Irving
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

1467 Landmark Blvd

1467 Landmark Court · No Longer Available
Location

1467 Landmark Court, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Set within a posh, jaw-dropping apartment building awaits your new home that mirrors the same decadent style as its exterior. Spend your days lounging by the stunning swimming pool, hosting a soiree in the club house/movie room, or getting a full workout at the state-of-the-art fitness center. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

This two-bedroom/two-bathroom unit features warm color tones with designer details such as pendant lighting, granite counter tops, and hardwood-style flooring. The unit also comes fully furnished with bespoke furniture, a chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1467 Landmark Blvd have any available units?
1467 Landmark Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1467 Landmark Blvd have?
Some of 1467 Landmark Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1467 Landmark Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1467 Landmark Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1467 Landmark Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1467 Landmark Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1467 Landmark Blvd offer parking?
No, 1467 Landmark Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1467 Landmark Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1467 Landmark Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1467 Landmark Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1467 Landmark Blvd has a pool.
Does 1467 Landmark Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1467 Landmark Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1467 Landmark Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1467 Landmark Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

