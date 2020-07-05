1467 Landmark Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Set within a posh, jaw-dropping apartment building awaits your new home that mirrors the same decadent style as its exterior. Spend your days lounging by the stunning swimming pool, hosting a soiree in the club house/movie room, or getting a full workout at the state-of-the-art fitness center. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.



This two-bedroom/two-bathroom unit features warm color tones with designer details such as pendant lighting, granite counter tops, and hardwood-style flooring. The unit also comes fully furnished with bespoke furniture, a chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.