1467 Landmark Blvd

Amenities
Set within a posh, jaw-dropping apartment building awaits your new home that mirrors the same decadent style as its exterior. Spend your days lounging by the stunning swimming pool, hosting a soiree in the club house/movie room, or getting a full workout at the state-of-the-art fitness center. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.
This two-bedroom/two-bathroom unit features warm color tones with designer details such as pendant lighting, granite counter tops, and hardwood-style flooring. The unit also comes fully furnished with bespoke furniture, a chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.