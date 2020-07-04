1444 Caneel Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom home located on quiet cul-de-sac street with easy access to downtown Dallas. Nice open floor plan, separate living room and dining room, kitchen offers appliances including stove and dishwasher. Kitchen pantry, and built-in cabinets for plenty of storage. Nice size master bedroom and bathroom with and walk-in closet. Utility room full-size washer and dryer connections. Two car garage and nice size backyard. Buyer or agent responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information.