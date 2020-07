Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous and Move-In Ready! Less Than 10 Minutes To DFW Airport! Chef's Kitchen Upgrades Include 42in Maple Cabinets, Bull Nose Corian Counters & SS Appl. Upgraded Lighting & Hardware Throughout. 5 inch Diagonal Set Plank Hardwood Flooring On The Entire 2nd Floor, And Upgraded Berber Carpets And Ceramic Tile Make For Easy Upkeep. Pre-Wired For Surround Sound. This Townhome Is Optimal For A Buyer Who Desires Luxury And Convenience!