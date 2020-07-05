1421 Fox Run Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Gorgeous executive town home, move in ready. Beautifully appointed townhome with hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, just freshly painted in nice neutral colors and brand new carpet! This place is clean as a whistle! Very spacious floor plan, living room plus a dedicated game room, large bedrooms all on 3rd floor with nice walk in closets. Located on the corner with only one shared wall and an extra large yard. It is across the street from the pool and club house an absolute prime location! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are included.