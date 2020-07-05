All apartments in Irving
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:34 AM

1421 Fox Run Drive

1421 Fox Run Drive
Location

1421 Fox Run Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous executive town home, move in ready. Beautifully appointed townhome with hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, just freshly painted in nice neutral colors and brand new carpet! This place is clean as a whistle! Very spacious floor plan, living room plus a dedicated game room, large bedrooms all on 3rd floor with nice walk in closets. Located on the corner with only one shared wall and an extra large yard. It is across the street from the pool and club house an absolute prime location! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Fox Run Drive have any available units?
1421 Fox Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 Fox Run Drive have?
Some of 1421 Fox Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Fox Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Fox Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Fox Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Fox Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1421 Fox Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Fox Run Drive offers parking.
Does 1421 Fox Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 Fox Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Fox Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1421 Fox Run Drive has a pool.
Does 1421 Fox Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 1421 Fox Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Fox Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Fox Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

