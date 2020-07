Amenities

Completely renovated half a duplex for rent in Irving. Features two bedrooms and one and a half bathroom. Property is fully renovated. Gorgeous new vinyl floor, new paint, new carpet in the bedrooms and new light fixtures through out the house. Kitchen is fully equipped with electric cook-top, built-in oven, dishwasher, refrigerator AS-IS, washer & dryer AS-IS. Large storage in the back of the house.