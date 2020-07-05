All apartments in Irving
1412 Weathered Street
1412 Weathered Street

1412 Weathered St · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Weathered St, Irving, TX 75062
Hillcrest Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious house with upgrades. All laminate and tile flooring, Huge back yard for family reunions, work shop area inside garage and a lot of storage. Space for your trailer in the back yard and much more. Just around 1 mile from Baylor Medical Center, restaurants and supermarket, around 2.4 miles from Las Colinas Country Club and around 7 miles from DFW Airport and Shopping Center. $45 Application Fee per adult in certified funds. Pet non refundable deposit $350. All fees are non refundable. Pets, case by case basis. Tenant must carry renters insurance. Agent, tenant to verify schools sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Weathered Street have any available units?
1412 Weathered Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Weathered Street have?
Some of 1412 Weathered Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Weathered Street currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Weathered Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Weathered Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Weathered Street is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Weathered Street offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Weathered Street offers parking.
Does 1412 Weathered Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Weathered Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Weathered Street have a pool?
No, 1412 Weathered Street does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Weathered Street have accessible units?
No, 1412 Weathered Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Weathered Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Weathered Street has units with dishwashers.

