1412 Weathered Street

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious house with upgrades. All laminate and tile flooring, Huge back yard for family reunions, work shop area inside garage and a lot of storage. Space for your trailer in the back yard and much more. Just around 1 mile from Baylor Medical Center, restaurants and supermarket, around 2.4 miles from Las Colinas Country Club and around 7 miles from DFW Airport and Shopping Center. $45 Application Fee per adult in certified funds. Pet non refundable deposit $350. All fees are non refundable. Pets, case by case basis. Tenant must carry renters insurance. Agent, tenant to verify schools sqft.