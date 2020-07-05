1412 Weathered Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and spacious house with upgrades. All laminate and tile flooring, Huge back yard for family reunions, work shop area inside garage and a lot of storage. Space for your trailer in the back yard and much more. Just around 1 mile from Baylor Medical Center, restaurants and supermarket, around 2.4 miles from Las Colinas Country Club and around 7 miles from DFW Airport and Shopping Center. $45 Application Fee per adult in certified funds. Pet non refundable deposit $350. All fees are non refundable. Pets, case by case basis. Tenant must carry renters insurance. Agent, tenant to verify schools sqft.