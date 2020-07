Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move in 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths and 2 car garage home in Irving. This gorgeous home comes with new wood flooring, granite counter tops, new built in microwave , new gas stove, refrigerator , washer and dryer. Spacious bed rooms, remodeled bath rooms, ceiling fans in every room, wood burning fireplace. Covered back patio and storage shed and fenced back yard.