Home
Irving, TX
1410 N O Connor Road
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:01 PM
1410 N O Connor Road
1410 North O'connor Road
No Longer Available
Location
1410 North O'connor Road, Irving, TX 75061
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
courtyard
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Move In Ready! Lower level of fourplex with enclosed courtyard. One bedroom one bath with two parking spaces. New stove! Refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1410 N O Connor Road have any available units?
1410 N O Connor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1410 N O Connor Road have?
Some of 1410 N O Connor Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1410 N O Connor Road currently offering any rent specials?
1410 N O Connor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 N O Connor Road pet-friendly?
No, 1410 N O Connor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1410 N O Connor Road offer parking?
Yes, 1410 N O Connor Road offers parking.
Does 1410 N O Connor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 N O Connor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 N O Connor Road have a pool?
No, 1410 N O Connor Road does not have a pool.
Does 1410 N O Connor Road have accessible units?
No, 1410 N O Connor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 N O Connor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 N O Connor Road has units with dishwashers.
