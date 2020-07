Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful well maintained single story home in a highly sought after Coppell ISD with new flooring and remodeled kitchen + Vaulted ceiling with formal dining, living and study rooms +Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook with granite ctop+Oversized master bedroom with WIC +Covered patio + Close proximity DFW airport, major shopping centers, it is a must see home if you are in the rental market!!