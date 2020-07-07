All apartments in Irving
1316 Lindhurst Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:08 AM

1316 Lindhurst Street

1316 Lindhurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Lindhurst Street, Irving, TX 75061
Owen Point

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom / 2.5 Baths / 2 Car Garage with Sheds - Four Bedrooms. Two upstairs and two downstairs. Master bedroom is downstairs. The second bedroom downstairs has been configured to be bedroom or office with built-in shelving and file cabinets.

The living room, formal living room and dining room are open concept offering a great amount of space.

There is a half bath downstairs.

The kitchen opens into a sunroom for additional light.

There is a large shed and barn with loft in the backyard.

Ideally, this will be a short-term lease of around 9 months. However, we will consider longer-termed leases as well. If this is a great fit for you, let's make it happen.

(RLNE5059366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Lindhurst Street have any available units?
1316 Lindhurst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1316 Lindhurst Street currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Lindhurst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Lindhurst Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Lindhurst Street is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Lindhurst Street offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Lindhurst Street offers parking.
Does 1316 Lindhurst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Lindhurst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Lindhurst Street have a pool?
No, 1316 Lindhurst Street does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Lindhurst Street have accessible units?
No, 1316 Lindhurst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Lindhurst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 Lindhurst Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 Lindhurst Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 Lindhurst Street does not have units with air conditioning.

