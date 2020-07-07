1316 Lindhurst Street

Amenities
4 Bedroom / 2.5 Baths / 2 Car Garage with Sheds - Four Bedrooms. Two upstairs and two downstairs. Master bedroom is downstairs. The second bedroom downstairs has been configured to be bedroom or office with built-in shelving and file cabinets.
The living room, formal living room and dining room are open concept offering a great amount of space.
There is a half bath downstairs.
The kitchen opens into a sunroom for additional light.
There is a large shed and barn with loft in the backyard.
Ideally, this will be a short-term lease of around 9 months. However, we will consider longer-termed leases as well. If this is a great fit for you, let's make it happen.
(RLNE5059366)