1316 Lindhurst Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom / 2.5 Baths / 2 Car Garage with Sheds - Four Bedrooms. Two upstairs and two downstairs. Master bedroom is downstairs. The second bedroom downstairs has been configured to be bedroom or office with built-in shelving and file cabinets.



The living room, formal living room and dining room are open concept offering a great amount of space.



There is a half bath downstairs.



The kitchen opens into a sunroom for additional light.



There is a large shed and barn with loft in the backyard.



Ideally, this will be a short-term lease of around 9 months. However, we will consider longer-termed leases as well. If this is a great fit for you, let's make it happen.



(RLNE5059366)