1309 Lakeshore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Hard to find lakefront house! Brand new designer painting! Brand new carpet! Brand new range! Gorgeous updated home in beautiful and established neighborhood. Amazingly landscaped with the breathtaking view and access to VILBIG lake. 3 BED-2 BATH with large DEN and Sunroom. Granite countertop in kitchen and bathroom. Owner pays HOA. Pet case by case. Enjoy the lake in your backyard! Come and show it before it is gone!