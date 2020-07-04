All apartments in Irving
1309 Lakeshore Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1309 Lakeshore Drive

1309 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Lakeshore Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Hard to find lakefront house! Brand new designer painting! Brand new carpet! Brand new range! Gorgeous updated home in beautiful and established neighborhood. Amazingly landscaped with the breathtaking view and access to VILBIG lake. 3 BED-2 BATH with large DEN and Sunroom. Granite countertop in kitchen and bathroom. Owner pays HOA. Pet case by case. Enjoy the lake in your backyard! Come and show it before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
1309 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 1309 Lakeshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Lakeshore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Lakeshore Drive offers parking.
Does 1309 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 1309 Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1309 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Lakeshore Drive has units with dishwashers.

