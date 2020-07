Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location!! BEAUTIFUL single story home in exemplary Coppell ISD. Open floor plan, spacious kitchen (granite counter tops, gas cooktop & stainless steel appliances) with formal dining, living rooms and master bedroom with WIC. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Yard care is included as part of the rent. Great location minutes away from major Hwy and close proximity to DFW airport. Must see!!