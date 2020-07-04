1221 Saint Monet Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2-Story, 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home In Las Colinas - Available For Move-in February 27, 2020 - Welcome to this fantastic home located in the Mandalay Place cul-de-sac of Las Colinas. Features wood floors throughout the living areas and kitchen, 18ft ceilings, master bedroom and bathroom have imported hand painted tile and a loft overlooking the master bedroom perfect for a bonus room or office. Quick access to downtown Dallas and DFW airport.



RENTLY SELF-TOUR: You can view this home on your own, Right Now! No appointment needed. The process is simple through Rently.com by searching for the home address.



For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



