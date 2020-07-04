All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 5 2020

1221 Saint Monet Dr

1221 Saint Monet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Saint Monet Drive, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2-Story, 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home In Las Colinas - Available For Move-in February 27, 2020 - Welcome to this fantastic home located in the Mandalay Place cul-de-sac of Las Colinas. Features wood floors throughout the living areas and kitchen, 18ft ceilings, master bedroom and bathroom have imported hand painted tile and a loft overlooking the master bedroom perfect for a bonus room or office. Quick access to downtown Dallas and DFW airport.

RENTLY SELF-TOUR: You can view this home on your own, Right Now! No appointment needed. The process is simple through Rently.com by searching for the home address.

For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

(RLNE4535184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Saint Monet Dr have any available units?
1221 Saint Monet Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1221 Saint Monet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Saint Monet Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Saint Monet Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 Saint Monet Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1221 Saint Monet Dr offer parking?
No, 1221 Saint Monet Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1221 Saint Monet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Saint Monet Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Saint Monet Dr have a pool?
No, 1221 Saint Monet Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Saint Monet Dr have accessible units?
No, 1221 Saint Monet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Saint Monet Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Saint Monet Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Saint Monet Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Saint Monet Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

