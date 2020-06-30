All apartments in Irving
1220 Travis Circle S
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:26 AM

1220 Travis Circle S

1220 Travis Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Travis Circle South, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful stucco home in a prestigious gated community_Gorgeous Marble flooring throughout the entire house_Spacious 3 Living Rooms & 2 Dining Rooms with cozy Butlers Pantry & Wet Bar_Granite Counter Tops & SS Appliances in a gourmet style Kitchen with island & 2nd sink_Luxurious Master Suite with Fireplace, separate WIC, & large Master Bath_Huge Media Room with well designed built-in Cabinets which will be well fitted for any uses_Please visit this one of a kind beautiful home. Rare opportunity to live in one of the best communities in DFW are...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

