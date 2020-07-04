All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1215 Belclaire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1215 Belclaire Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

1215 Belclaire Lane

1215 Belclaire Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1215 Belclaire Lane, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great place to call home with 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with plenty of shade located in an stablished neighborhood. Interior features 2 living rooms both really good size plus additional flex space room. Second living area has a wood burning antique stove and vaulted ceilings. All bedrooms have laminate hardwood floors and both bathrooms have granite countertops. Square footage is larger then DCAD. The refrigerator and microwave will stay with the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Belclaire Lane have any available units?
1215 Belclaire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Belclaire Lane have?
Some of 1215 Belclaire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Belclaire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Belclaire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Belclaire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Belclaire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1215 Belclaire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Belclaire Lane offers parking.
Does 1215 Belclaire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Belclaire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Belclaire Lane have a pool?
No, 1215 Belclaire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Belclaire Lane have accessible units?
No, 1215 Belclaire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Belclaire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Belclaire Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas