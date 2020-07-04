Great place to call home with 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with plenty of shade located in an stablished neighborhood. Interior features 2 living rooms both really good size plus additional flex space room. Second living area has a wood burning antique stove and vaulted ceilings. All bedrooms have laminate hardwood floors and both bathrooms have granite countertops. Square footage is larger then DCAD. The refrigerator and microwave will stay with the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1215 Belclaire Lane have any available units?
1215 Belclaire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Belclaire Lane have?
Some of 1215 Belclaire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Belclaire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Belclaire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.