1215 Belclaire Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Great place to call home with 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with plenty of shade located in an stablished neighborhood. Interior features 2 living rooms both really good size plus additional flex space room. Second living area has a wood burning antique stove and vaulted ceilings. All bedrooms have laminate hardwood floors and both bathrooms have granite countertops. Square footage is larger then DCAD. The refrigerator and microwave will stay with the house.