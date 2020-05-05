1214 Arrowhead Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Open feel from kitchen to dining room. Wood laminate flooring in living, dining, & bedrooms. Tile in kitchen & bath. Carpet in converted garage which can be used as a 4th bedroom, 2nd living area, office ... the possibilities are endless. Recently updated tub, toilet & vanity in the bathroom. Double paned windows added in 2016 help with energy efficiency. Large backyard grass for lots of play or relaxing. Washer, dryer, fridge included but will not be replaced if broken during tenant occupancy. Converted garage with carpet not pictured. Open to see Feb 22 from 10-11:45.