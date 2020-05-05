All apartments in Irving
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1214 Arrowhead Drive

1214 Arrowhead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Arrowhead Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Open feel from kitchen to dining room. Wood laminate flooring in living, dining, & bedrooms. Tile in kitchen & bath. Carpet in converted garage which can be used as a 4th bedroom, 2nd living area, office ... the possibilities are endless. Recently updated tub, toilet & vanity in the bathroom. Double paned windows added in 2016 help with energy efficiency. Large backyard grass for lots of play or relaxing. Washer, dryer, fridge included but will not be replaced if broken during tenant occupancy. Converted garage with carpet not pictured. Open to see Feb 22 from 10-11:45.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Arrowhead Drive have any available units?
1214 Arrowhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Arrowhead Drive have?
Some of 1214 Arrowhead Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Arrowhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Arrowhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Arrowhead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Arrowhead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1214 Arrowhead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Arrowhead Drive offers parking.
Does 1214 Arrowhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Arrowhead Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Arrowhead Drive have a pool?
No, 1214 Arrowhead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Arrowhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 1214 Arrowhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Arrowhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Arrowhead Drive has units with dishwashers.

